

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said it has agreed to purchase privately-held Cape Networks based in Cape Town, South Africa, and San Francisco. The transaction is expected to close late March or early April 2018.



Cape Networks will become a part of Aruba, a HPE company, and will expand Aruba's Artificial Intelligence or AI powered networking capabilities with a sensor-based service assurance solution that gives customers a network-agnostic tool for measuring and monitoring SaaS, application, and network services.



HPE noted that the sensor-based service assurance solution helps organizations by enabling IT to get ahead of service quality issues before they occur, accelerate time to resolution, and lower cost of operations. The deal will enable to expand Aruba's AI-powered analytics and assurance capabilities.



By applying a sensor-based and network agnostic approach to service assurance, Cape Networks pro-actively tests the availability and performance of services and applications, alerting IT professionals of issues before they impact the user or the business.



According to HPE, Cape Networks' solution will complement Aruba NetInsight, and together will deliver comprehensive AI-powered analytics and assurance so that customers can quickly adapt to changes in the user, device, application, and network environments.



Partha Narasimhan, CTO for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, said, 'With Cape Networks, IT can easily deploy and use a network of sensors to proactively optimize and remotely troubleshoot end user experiences for on-premises and cloud applications such as SAP, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office and Wi-Fi captive portals.'



