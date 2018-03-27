Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the past few years there has been dramatic rise in the use of data, analytics, and most recently, artificial intelligence (AI). With AI rapidly moving into the daily operations of a rising number of uses and enterprises, the disruption to human capital and the labor workforce of tomorrow is inevitable. What's more, this change mostly likely will be amplified by innovation and commoditization that AI brings as it enters every aspect of the modern workplace.Modern industry stands on a precipice between platforms and automation. Uber, Lyft, Gigster, Deliveroo, and the multitudes of other platforms are still heavily dependent on human labor, but all are aggressively investing in artificial intelligence to automate processes and decrease risk in business operations. Today's artificial intelligence (AI) enables faster and more profound progress in nearly every field of human endeavor and it is essential to enabling the digital transformation that is at the heart of global economic development for companies such as: Active stocks in the markets include:ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: ShiftPixy, a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, has leveraged the powerful Watson's artificial intelligence engine across its platform to achieve an active and personal user experience. ShiftPixy's current mobile gateway app uses Watson to power its entire employee enrollment process.

ShiftPixy CEO Scott Absher stated, "Our new employees no longer have to fill out the burdensome pile of required new employee paperwork. By leveraging Watson's artificial intelligence capabilities, new hires are guided by a conversation with our chatbot 'Pixy' who asks the necessary questions and generates the required employment documents in a highly personal and engaging way."

ShiftPixy's cutting-edge mobile onboarding process gives the Company the ability to onboard its fast-growing employee population base much faster and more efficiently than ever before.Absher continued, "The way ShiftPixy is leveraging AI is in line with our other sophisticated technology offerings because it's an essential tool to keep pace with our rapid growth while continuing to disrupt the traditional employment model. Through the AI-enabled 'Pixy' serving as a 'coach' or 'personal trainer' for onboarding, we're creating a solution that not only streamlines and scales the entire process but brings a uniquely personal touch for new hires."

This announcement comes on the heels of ShiftPixy announcing its use of blockchain technology to record and track critical human capital validation data as well as leveraging a sophisticated 'micro-metering' approach to financial and insurance transactions. Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html



Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized by independent analyst firm Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide1." Accenture is positioned furthest on the "completeness of vision" axis. The company was also evaluated for its ability to execute. According to Gartner, "data and analytics leaders are pivotal in delivering strategic insights for digital business, and service providers are shifting gear to support them through a growing set of services and solutions." "To us, this recognition is a testament to the strength and capabilities of our new Applied Intelligence business and our tireless pursuit of innovation on behalf of clients," said Narendra Mulani, chief analytics officer, Accenture Applied Intelligence. "We believe we are working with clients across every industry on the best approach to embed AI into the core of their business to empower them to address their most complex business challenges.

According to an article published on money.usnews.com, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are gearing up for the company's analyst day event on Today, March 27, and the company could provide some market-moving announcements. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya says investors should watch for updates on several key products and initiatives, but Nvidia is unlikely to provide any new financial numbers.According to Arya, Nvidia is likely update investors on artificial intelligence inference, new gaming technology, unique cryptocurrency and/or blockchain investments and new autonomous vehicle partnerships. Specifically, Arya says Nvidia has a huge opportunity in AI inference, the ability for AI to infer things about new data sets based on prior training. Currently, AI inference accounts for less that 2 percent of Nvidia sales, but Arya says the AI inference total addressable market could be as large as $20 billion.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is jumping into the digital assistant market with its own voice-activated Watson Assistant, an artificial intelligence-based system that takes a different approach than other players in the market by targeting businesses. Unlike Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana and Siri, Watson Assistant, which was announced last week, is a white-labeled service that - from the user perspective - runs in the background on the IBM Cloud. There is no Watson Assistant wake-word, such as "OK, Google" "Hey Siri," or "Alexa." Nor are there plans for a Watson-branded device to be sold in stores. That's because IBM is selling Watson Assistant directly to businesses rather than consumers, said Bret Greenstein, IBM vice president of Watson IoT."We are coming at this from a market point of view that is more friendly to enterprise clients," he said. The thinking is that IBM Watson can provide the A.I. assistant technology on top of which a company can put its own brand voice, customizing its features for specific uses and deploying it in a variety of connected devices.

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a slew of new AI developments, including Amazon SageMaker, which lets companies build and quickly train machine learning algorithms. It also announced Amazon Rekognition Video, which uses AI to detect objects and faces in customers' video content; Amazon Transcribe, which turns audio into text; Amazon Translate, which translates text; and Amazon Comprehend, which analyzes text for sentiment and key phrases. "We expect the big three to continue to play a game of leapfrog over the next several years as the enterprise moves from experimental to industrialization of AI and machine learning," said Ken Corless, a principal in Deloitte Consulting's cloud engineering practice. "Given their market share, AWS's announcements are significant as they are signaling to the market that they will not cede this space to Microsoft or Google."

