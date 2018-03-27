Japanese electronics giant Sharp has announced the achievement of 25.09% conversion efficiency, from a cell utilizing both heterojunction and back contact technology. The measurement has been validated by Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET).Sharp has set a new efficiency record for a full size (six inch) silicon solar cell. Conversion efficiency of 25.09%, confirmed by JET, was achieved using a heterojunction structure - with an amorphous silicon layer on the surface of the monocrystalline cell - and a back-contact structure. Image: Sharp These technologies are ...

