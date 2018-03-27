5,056 MW of large scale solar and wind are currently being built in Australia. The latest figures from Green Energy Markets shows that the total passed the 5 GW milestone for the first time in February. Australia's large-scale solar boom is well-and-truly underway. This was reflected in the latest Green Energy Markets' (GEM) Renewable Energy Index. The report shows that 2.37 GW of large-scale solar is currently being built, alongside 2.66 GW of wind. The leading state for development is Queensland with 2.11 GW, followed by Victoria (1.28 GW), NSW and ACT combined (928 MW), and South Australia ...

