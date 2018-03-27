

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday morning, clinging to strong recent gains.



Oil has rallied amid geopolitical tensions and signs that U.S. oil stockpiles are dwindling.



Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a decline of 2.6 million barrels Friday. Analysts had expected a 2.5 million increase.



A weaker U.S. dollar has also driven oil prices higher.



WTI light sweet crude added 32 cents to $65.84 a barrel, near the highest since early February.



China's yuan-denominated crude oil futures have launched in Shanghai, and were up sharply in the first day of trading.



