

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank held its interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank kept the base rate at 0.90 percent. The previous change in the rate was a 15 basis points reduction in May 2016.



The overnight central bank deposit rate was left at -0.15 percent, after it was trimmed by 10 basis points in September. The rate was slashed to negative in 2016.



The lending rate was left unchanged at 0.90 percent.



