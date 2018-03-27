

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced the U.S. FDA approved the company's Toujeo (insulin glargine 300 Units/mL) Max SoloStar, a long-acting insulin pen. The company said its new Max SoloStar pen holds 900 Units of Toujeo, more than any other long-acting insulin pen in the U.S., and provides up to 160 Units/mL of Toujeo in a single injection.



Toujeo Max SoloStar will be available at the same price as the original Toujeo SoloStar per insulin unit. Additionally, Sanofi will offer a savings program for Toujeo that includes both the SoloStar pen and Max SoloStar pen.



Toujeo Max SoloStar will launch in retail pharmacies across the U.S. in third-quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX