

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) said that it is expanding its investments in U.S.-based digital capabilities to co-create intelligent solutions with customers. It's the first company worldwide to create 20 centers for digital customer applications in the industrial sector. Each of the MindSphere Application Centers serves multiple locations in different countries and specializes in a particular industry where Siemens is active. About 900 software developers, data specialists, and engineers are working with Siemens customers at these centers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning.



These new solutions are being developed on MindSphere, Siemens' open, cloud-based operating system for the Internet of Things (IoT).



The company has also increased its U.S. R&D investment by $175 million year over year to $1.3 billion in fiscal 2017 - a 16 percent increase - with a strong focus on digital innovation. In Chicago, for example, Siemens is investing $13 million annually in a new digital R&D hub focused on cloud and Internet of Things applications to support the building management and automation market.



Siemens noted that it will again increase its global R&D expenditures in fiscal 2018 and is investing an additional sum of about $600 million. As a result, R&D spending will increase from nearly $6.3 billion in fiscal 2017 to $6.9 billion in fiscal 2018.



Siemens has more than 1,500 open jobs across the United States, most of which require some software or STEM-related education. The company's Building Technologies Division is hiring 120 people in Illinois and Texas for its digital services hub, while Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is hiring 100 digital positions in software development and coding.



Siemens has also expanded its innovation pipeline by securing over 15,000 patents in the U.S and submitting more than 1,000 U.S. invention disclosures in 2017 alone, amounting to about five inventions per working day.



