At the beginning of April, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will introduce one of the world's first open retail interfaces for single tickets. The interface will be available to all operators interested in transport services. Photo by Lauri Eriksson.

How to provide easy and sustainable mobility? Any domestic or foreign operator can offer its own mobility solution from 2 April, when HSL opens one of the world's first fully open public transport ticket interfaces. The interface will allow operators to incorporate HSL's mobile tickets into their array of services.

"HSL wants to support the MaaS and other third-party service development through its open data policy. We want to help develop versatile, innovative services that meet customers' needs. Our goal is to make our electronic information services and sales interface widely available to operators in Finland and abroad," says Mari Flink, Director of HSL's Customer Experience and Sales Department.

HSL's open interface services include the journey planner service Reittiopas and HSL's real-time public transport vehicle location data.

In addition, HSL will make its public transport mobile tickets available to all users via the OpenMaaS sales interface from 2 April 2018. The ticket prices will be the same as on HSL's own Travel Card and mobile channels. The OpenMaaS interface will be further developed with the goal of adding day tickets by 31 May and season tickets by 30 November 2018. Strong authentication of municipal residents will be required for the sale of subsidized season tickets.

Use of the open interface services is free of charge, but requires registration and acceptance of the Terms of Use of HSL's open sales interface. HSL will also provide fee-based technical support for interface service users. In support of interface users, HSL has gathered answers to frequently asked questions at www.hsl.fi/sales-api

