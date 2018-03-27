Issuer Information Issuer: SIV Fjármögnun -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 601015-9940 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 254900YYY5PJTGGZFY71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) SIV 17 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029213 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-T-V-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer SIV FJARMOGNUN/VAR CPN 20201010 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 850000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 850000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date September 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date January 10, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date October 10, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate REIBOR 3M + 3,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 3M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date September 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date January 10, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information See issue description -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading March 26, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading March 28, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 153490 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market FN ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name First North ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------