Recent Developments and Advancements for Blockchain Technology Across Various Industries and Crypto Markets

As the cryptocurrency mining industry continues to heat up, leaders in the space are leveraging advanced blockchain technologies to differentiate themselves from the rest of the sector. The cryptocurrency mining landscape is currently experiencing significant growth, as a recent study performed by Coherent Market Insights projected the market will near $40 billion in revenue by 2025. In order to keep up with rising demand and combat against the volatility and security risks that are inherent in this industry, advanced blockchain technology is being developed. In addition to enhancing mining methods, blockchain technology is also serving to help provide greener methods. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSX-V: HIVE), Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM)Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to announce progress on its private token sale and pre-initial coin offering (ICO) investment strategy.

Over the past several months, Block One's investment team has travelled the globe to meet numerous blockchain companies across various industry sectors and to evaluate both the business strategy and token use case scenarios of these token issuers.

Utilizing the benefits of Block One's Investment Issuer and Institutional investor status, the company has identified a number of unique pre-ICO utility token allocation opportunities. As a result, Block One will be able to realize institutionally biased ticket size bonuses and gain access to private token sale offerings that typically will not come available for public sale to individuals. Often, access and exposure to quality, high impact token opportunities are too challenging and complex for individual investors to source and evaluate. Block One attempts to address this disadvantage that individual investors face, gaining premium quality exposure to the token issuance space.

"Upon reviewing numerous deals, I am excited about the pipeline of private token sale and pre-ICO investment opportunities we have identified. They are representative of what we feel are compelling opportunities led by proven entreprenuers," said Mr. Sothi Thillairajah, CEO. "I look forward to conveying the specific token allocations Block One will make in the coming weeks."

Sudhu Arumugam Joins Block One Capital's Advisory Board

Mr. Sudhu Arumugam is currently Head of Risk at Coinfloor UK Ltd, the UK's oldest and largest crypto exchange. Tasked with building out a robust risk management infrastructure to support, on a 24/7 365 days basis, crypto trading across both multiple crypto currencies in both spot & derivatives contracts for Coinfloor's UK entity as well as the global group of Companies.

Mr. Arumugam has over 20 years trading and risk management experience across fixed Income, equity, commodity and more recently crypto markets in both Europe and Asia. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html





Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE.V) and Kolos Norway AS have entered into a series of agreements pursuant to which Hive has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kolos through the acquisition of another Norwegian entity for total consideration of approximately $9.9-million (U.S.), 4.75 million common shares and 1.25 million warrants. "This is another major milestone in our continuing global expansion as a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure company," said Harry Pokrandt, chief executive officer and director of Hive. "Kolos will be a flagship data centre project for Hive for years to come and has the potential to expand to more than 1.0 gigawatt, or 1,000 megawatts, of green hydroelectricity consumption dedicated to blockchain infrastructure. For context, our advanced mining operations in Iceland and Sweden will collectively represent 44.2 MW of consumption -- also from green sources. This acquisition provides Hive with significant flexibility for long-term growth. Our vision is to scale the project in phases to be among the largest and most energy-efficient data centres in the world. We continue to explore non-dilutive financing alternatives to commence the buildout as soon as possible."

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) recently announced a joint venture with Guangzhou Yongkai Industrial Co. Ltd. for the continued development and upgrade of a global, artificial intelligent & blockchain-based, digital asset management, settlement and clearance network ("Quantum Network"). The Quantum Network, a principal component of the comprehensive value hub Seven Stars Cloud is assembling, will be based on technologies such as distributed networks and blockchain, and will provide a fast, efficient and low-cost financial expressway for the management, settlement and clearance of digital asset based currencies as well as hard currency based banking settlement.

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) recently published a whitepaper to explore the opportunities that blockchain enables including security, identity management and settlement. The whitepaper begins with defining how blockchain supports the integration of various forms of traditional and next generation payment models. Providing real-world use cases, the whitepaper demonstrates how blockchain relates to the communications market. The Pareteum Blockchain Enabler Platform Whitepaper, can be found on Pareteum's website HERE. The Whitepaper explores how the Pareteum Global Cloud Service Platform supports blockchain enablement and why it's important for mobile solutions providers to understand the basics of this new technology. Read more here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pareteum-publishes-blockchain-white-paper-defining-opportunities-in-the-mobile-market-300593862.html

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) recently deployed a blockchain-focused business unit. The unit is a decentralized crypto-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for an unlimited number of value-added services ("VAS") that can connect merchants and consumers directly utilizing blockchain technology while increasing the economic efficiency of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Net Element has partnered with Bunker Capital to develop and deploy blockchain technology-based solutions. In addition, the blockchain-focused business unit intends to identify and invest into unique projects which decentralize and disrupt the payment processing industry by combining blockchain technology and real world applications with talented development teams, strong fundamentals and large addressable markets.



