

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said it appointed Xavier Dedullen Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Legal Affairs & Compliance, effective April 1, 2018. Effective the same date he will take a place in the Ericsson Executive Team.



In addition, Erik Ekudden, Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to Börje Ekholm, effective April 1, 2018.



Nina Macpherson, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Group Function Legal Affairs, will retire on March 31, 2018.



