BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, March 27
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Results of General Meeting
27 March 2018
Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders was passed.
Resolution 1 - That the Company adopt the amended investment objective and policy.
Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution and was passed on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 88,102,538 (99.92%)
Votes Against: 67,823 (0.08%)
Votes Withheld: 1,356
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do
Enquiries:
Simon White/Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3000