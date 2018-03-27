BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of General Meeting

27 March 2018

Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders was passed.

Resolution 1 - That the Company adopt the amended investment objective and policy.

Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution and was passed on a show of hands:



The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 88,102,538 (99.92%)

Votes Against: 67,823 (0.08%)

Votes Withheld: 1,356

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do



