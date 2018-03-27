

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 1.4066 against the pound, 5-day highs of 105.90 against the yen and 0.9509 against the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 1.4244, 105.38 and 0.9435, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.2373 against the euro, off its early near a 6-week low of 1.2476.



The greenback advanced to 1.2903 against the loonie, 0.7700 against the aussie and 0.7262 against the kiwi, reversing from its early more than 2-week low of 1.2815, 5-day low of 0.7757 and near a 2-week low of 0.7303, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the pound, 107.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the Swiss franc, 1.21 against the euro, 1.31 against the loonie, 0.76 against the aussie and 0.71 against the kiwi.



