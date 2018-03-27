

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) said that its board of directors strongly believes its comprehensive plan is far superior for GKN's shareholders than the 'low price, high risk offer' from Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L).



The company urged its shareholders to reject Melrose's offer and not to complete any form of acceptance from Melrose or its advisers.



According to GKN, the company's shareholders should keep 100 percent of the value of GKN's Aerospace business, which is targeting margins of at least 14 percent in its core product segments by end 2020.



'Unlike Melrose, which has now committed today to retain the Aerospace business until at least 1 April 2023, GKN will retain complete flexibility over its strategic future as a standalone aerospace company,' GKN said.



Further, the company noted that the combination with Dana Inc. (DAN) will unlock the value potential of GKN Driveline on highly attractive terms and create real synergies.



GKN added that it intends to remain in line with investment grade credit metrics, allowing it to return up to 2.5 billion pounds in cash to shareholders, with the majority expected to be returned over the next 12 to 18 months.



As part of this, GKN intends to return up to 700 million pounds of net cash proceeds from the transaction with Dana as soon as practicable following completion.



