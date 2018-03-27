

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna (AET) said that Beginning in 2019, it will automatically apply pharmacy rebates at the time of sale for its Commercial fully insured plan members. While the majority of rebates have always been passed on to plan sponsors and their employees through lower premiums, Aetna believes that greater transparency is needed throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain in response to the nearly 25 percent increase in drug prices between 2012 and 2016.



An estimated 3 million Aetna members could potentially benefit from these rebates when filling prescriptions.



Aetna has reiterated its support for holistic improvements to Medicare Part D, including adding a true out-of-pocket cap for consumers as recommended by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. In addition, Aetna continues to support eliminating 'gag clauses' that prohibit pharmacists from telling customers that paying cash for prescription drugs may be cheaper than using their health insurance.



