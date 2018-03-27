Ad Tech Solution Offers New Audience Prospecting Methods, Without 3rd Party Data

illuma has officially launched in Australia and New Zealand, naming Lance Traore as Country Manager ANZ with immediate effect.

Lance will grow illuma's business, forming partnerships with brands, agencies and publishers across both countries, and APAC as a whole. He brings more than 15 years' experience in media and advertising, most recently as Managing Director ANZ at Unruly. Lance will report to illuma's Managing Director Duncan Arthur, in London.

Lance Traore, Country Manager ANZ, illuma said: "I'm excited to join illuma, especially at a time when the industry has an urgent need to find new and better ways to scale their advertising campaigns. Audience targeting based on 3rd party data has become the de facto industry tactic, but has serious flaws. Especially with certain browsers now blocking 3rd party tracking, and legislation like the upcoming GDPR, both the industry and consumers are starting to question it more and more. We are even seeing certain companies in the data exchange, location and cross-device arenas trying to rebrand themselves completely."

"Australia and New Zealand are smart, developed markets especially for data-driven advertising. We saw online ad spend in Australia reach $7.6bn last year, and in H1 2017 programmatic already made up 69% of display spend in New Zealand. In such fast-evolving markets, all the more reason for new and more effective ways of finding the right audiences. And the same applies to the rest of APAC too."

Duncan Arthur, Managing Director, illuma added: "Lance is the ideal person to develop and build illuma across the region, and we are delighted to have him join us. This is the first international market we have launched into and we have prioritised our expansion into Australia and New Zealand as a mark of our belief in them as especially progressive media markets."

About illuma

illuma Technology Ltd. (www.weareilluma.com) is an independent advertising technology company. Connecting publishers and advertisers to more of their most valuable audiences, its intelligent prospecting system expands campaigns to reach attentive customer peers.

