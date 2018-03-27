Cyxone's Cyclotide Shows Promising Interim Results in IBD Pilot Study

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone announced today that the first phase of their cyclotide pilot study into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has been concluded as planned. The study was conducted after an inquiry by a pharmaceutical company that had observed Cyxone's research for its T20K in multiple sclerosis (MS). Interest was shown for the discovery of the cyclotide's ability to inhibit a key factor for inflammatory diseases, IL2, and it also appears to accumulate in the intestine and spleen, the organs considered to be involved in IBD. Results from the first phase of the study show a positive effect on the lymph nodes, indicating that the cyclotide reduces T-cell activity, which is considered to be a contributing factor to the uncontrolled inflammation that occurs in IBD.

The purpose of the pilot study was to investigate the effect of cyclotides against inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in an acute animal model of IBD. The first phase using the aggressive acute model is now completed with interim results that demonstrate an effect on the lymph nodes. This indicates that the cyclotides mitigate T-cell activity, which could reduce inflammation for those suffering from IBD. The study design has not yet shown clinical benefit for IBD symptoms, which will be further investigated in the second phase using an animal model closer to the nature of IBD. Study conductors at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, and Cyxone is currently analyzing all data from the first phase.

Approximately 1.3 million people worldwide are affected by the inflammatory bowel disease IBD. There is a great need for improved medicines and understanding of the causes of IBD, since there is no cure available.

"We do believe that it is of great importance to collaborate with other industry parties to be able to quicker drive research forward to a joint goal of improving quality of life for people with autoimmune diseases. So, when we got the request of investigating the effect of cyclotides in IBD from a pharmaceutical company that saw great potential, we decided to do so," said Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO of Cyxone. "We feel encouraged that cyclotides seem to mitigate T-cell activity, which is very positive and of even greater importance for the treatment of chronic IBD. We are, therefore, further analyzing the data before we make a final decision on whether IBD will be included in Cyxone's strategy for autoimmune diseases."

Presently, Cyxone and its experts in Vienna and Freiburg are carefully evaluating the results, which will used as a basis in the planning of further animal studies. One of the possibilities considered is to study the effects of mice that spontaneously develop IBD symptoms over a longer period of time. This smaller-scale pilot study is only intended to provide an indication of the outcome before a potential pre-clinical program is started.

Cyxone AB (publ)

Kjell G. Stenberg

CEO

Tel: +46(0)723-816-168

Email: kjell.g.stenberg@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

221 22 Malmö

Sweden

www.cyxone.com

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB (publ.) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs based on cyclotides, a class of natural plant protein. Cyclotide technology has the potential to provide new drugs with beneficial pharmacological effects on diseases that currently lack safe and effective treatments. The company is focusing on the development of substances that inhibit key processes in cells that are typically associated with various immune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Erik Penser Bank, +46 (0)8 4638000.www.cyxone.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cyxone/r/cyxone-s-cyclotide-shows-promising-interim-results-in-ibd-pilot-study,c2482203

The following files are available for download: