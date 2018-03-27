Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

ATLANTA, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Search Discovery, (SDI), announces the release of multiple tools to support Adobe's new tag manager, Launch by Adobe: The Adobe DTM to Launch Assessment Tool, Adobe Launch and DTM Switch for Chrome, and the SDI Toolkit Extension withinLaunch by Adobe. These novel tools will enable marketers, developers, and analysts to develop enterprise website solutions quickly and effectively with Adobe's new tag manager, Launch by Adobe.



Adobe Dynamic Tag Management, (DTM)-a widely-used, successful platform that was originally built by Search Discovery-has evolved into Launch, Adobe's next-generation tag management system that helps companies unify their online marketing ecosystem. Launch reimagines tag management, creating an open, extensible platform that enables productivity and collaboration between a broad host of actors. Search Discovery-the first Adobe Analytics Specialized Partner in North America and the developer of Adobe DTM-is uniquely positioned to both innovate with and help companies migrate to Launch by Adobe.

"Over the past five years, Search Discovery has led the industry in implementation of marketing tools and technologies using Adobe DTM. With the SDI Toolkit we are making that knowledge available to the whole community," Stewart Schilling, Analytics Architect at Search Discovery.

Adobe DTM to Launch Assessment is a free online tool that allows users to evaluate sites currently using Adobe DTM for migration readiness and provides suggested remedies in a detailed report. This tool can be found here searchdiscovery.com/readytolaunch.

Launch and DTM Switch, a Chrome Extension, enables developers to toggle between staging and development environments for Launch and Adobe DTM to ensure their changes are working on their website. This is a major update to the DTM switch that DTM users have leveraged and loved for years. This tool can be downloaded or updated in the in the Chrome Store.

"Imagine our surprise that the original DTM Switch extension is used by more than 29,000 people. This major upgrade ensures this can continue to be a widely-used community resource whether you are developing for Adobe DTM or a Launch by Adobe," Lee Blankenship, CEO at Search Discovery.

The SDI Toolkit is one of the first Launch extensions available in the Launch Extension Store. This extension creates a friendly user interface to implement capabilities that previously required custom development, saving time and reducing errors. Though Search Discovery will continue to add features to the SDI Toolkit over time, the current features include

Malformed URL Detection -- For detecting and reporting on malformed URLs that may lead to incorrect campaign tracking

Data Element Translator -- Useful for creating dynamic 3rd party pixels

One Way Hashing -- To obfuscate potentially sensitive information

Cookie Setting and Removal -- For setting data to a cookie to be read later

Swipe Gestures for mobile

The SDI Toolkit can be added to a company's Launch property by going to the Extensions tab within Launch, By Adobe.

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that empowers organizations to use data to improve business performance. We engage clients at every stage of data enablement, including strategy, implementation, business experiments, optimization and organizational change management.

Our solutions enable more efficient operations, clearer business insights and improved decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources. We partner with Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Chick-fil-A, Adobe, and others who are transforming their businesses by leveraging the value of data.

For more information see searchdiscovery.com.

