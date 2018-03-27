Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Publicis Groupe Recognized for Longstanding Partnership with Adobe and Delivering Outstanding Client Impact Leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2018 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced that it was named the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year, an Adobe award, which acknowledges the Adobe partner that demonstrates the most leadership and success using Adobe Experience Cloud to drive business value and impact, for clients at scale. SapientRazorfish, part of Publicis.Sapient, along with Digitas and 3|SHARE, part of Publicis Media, will team up with several of their clients at this year's Adobe Summit to showcase their recent success stories related to the application of Adobe solutions in creating highly impactful customer experiences.

SapientRazorfish, Digitas and 3|SHARE, Adobe Global Alliance Solution Partners, will demonstrate the magnitude of the success Publicis Groupe has delivered for clients via Adobe Experience Cloud and other Adobe solutions at this year's Adobe Summit. These organizations have a long history of implementing Adobe Experience Cloud solutions to deliver on their clients' digital transformation imperatives under Publicis Groupe's Power of One strategy, which seamlessly integrates talent and expertise across four solution hubs, Publicis.Sapient, Publicis Media, Publicis Communications and Publicis Health.

"We believe that Publicis Groupe's recognition as the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year validates the meaningful business impact brought to our clients by leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud," said Chris Davey, Chief Strategist and Global Alliances Lead at Publicis.Sapient. "Our partnership with Adobe is a powerful proof point of the value that we can create for our clients leveraging the strength and expertise in the Adobe technology that exists across Publicis Groupe's four solution hubs."

"We are honored to announce Publicis Groupe as the recipient of the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year Award in North America," said Jay Dettling, Vice President, Global Partners at Adobe. "Publicis Groupe continues to innovate, delight our customers and deliver on our collective goals. We are excited to see how our partnership continues to grow."

During Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, SapientRazorfish, Digitas and 3|SHARE will share how they've helped clients achieve their business goals using Adobe's innovative solutions through a series of presentations:

Embracing the Story of a Global Brand: A Client Journey Focus at KPMG (https://adobesummit.lanyonevents.com/2018/connect/search.wwloadSearch-searchPhrase=S945&searchType=session&tc=0&sortBy=titleSort&p=)

March 27, 1:00PM

KPMG and SapientRazorfish discuss the unique needs of B2B digital marketing and discuss insights-driven strategies to create long-term value.

Transform Customer Engagement with Data & Intelligence (https://adobesummit.lanyonevents.com/2018/connect/search.wwloadSearch-searchPhrase=S949&searchType=session&tc=0&sortBy=titleSort&p=)

March 27, 1:00PM

Hear how SapientRazorfish is transforming the retail industry with the integrations and products available through the Microsoft and Adobe partnership.

Delivering Personal Experiences with Reusable Content and AEM (https://adobesummit.lanyonevents.com/2018/connect/search.wwloadSearch-searchPhrase=S952&searchType=session&tc=0&sortBy=titleSort&p=)

March 27, 4:00PM

Great content should be as hardworking as those who create it. Join 3|SHARE and Digitas to learn how they work hard to unlock the value from your content for digital consumption to deliver high-quality content at speed and scale.

H&R Block: Driving Real Impact with Data (https://adobesummit.lanyonevents.com/2018/connect/search.wwloadSearch-searchPhrase=S943&searchType=session&tc=0&sortBy=titleSort&p=)

March 29, 11:00AM

H&R Block and SapientRazorfish will discuss how H&R Block is building data as a valuable corporate asset and how they are realizing it through data integration/stitching, analytics, insight, and cross-channel activation.

In addition to these speaking engagements, SapientRazorfish, Digitas and 3|SHARE will have an engaging booth presence. Visitors to the SapientRazorfish booth (#323) will have the opportunity to interact with SapientRazorfish's customized "Experience Transformation Journey" tool to analyze how their company's "digital maturity" stacks up against digital marketing peers and competitors. This experience will provide users with insight into the actions their business needs to take to keep pace with emerging technology. These insights, in turn, can help inform their decision on the Adobe solution best suited to help achieve their goals. Visitors will also be able to connect with SapientRazorfish's data sciences and financial services experts who can provide guidance on specific challenges and ways they can reimagine their businesses.

Digitas and 3|SHARE will be at booth #925 where they will host a series of 20-minute podcasts focused on Adobe Experience Cloud client stories and solutions. Topics range from top recommendations and pitfalls to avoid to ensure success with Adobe Experience Cloud products, to how businesses can maximize these platforms in order to deliver more personalized experiences.

