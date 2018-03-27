GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004 on:

26 March 2018:

3,639 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share

27 March 2018:

25,098 ordinary shares at 110.08p per ordinary shares; and

20,502 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 7,510,227. ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,718,593,403

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state