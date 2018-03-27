biotechstocks.com: 2 Health Sector Stocks To Watch As Biotech Market Rallies

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / The biotechnology industry continues to recover this week. After having stumbled last week, along with the overall market, benchmarks based on the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) continued to climb higher on Tuesday. Early premarket trading saw the index reach $108.69 and marked a 3.3% move up from Monday's low. In addition to this, U.S. stock futures indicated a rise at the open Tuesday, which set the Dow industrials on pace to add to Monday's 660+ point gain.



While the markets pull north, biotech companies have released positive news this week that seems to have attracted more attention. These include GT Biopharma (OTCQB: GTBP) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO).

GT Biopharma (GTBP)'s pipeline includes therapies for numerous diseases. Earlier this week the company announced that it has completed the analysis of pharmacokinetic data from its Phase 1 clinical trial for GTP-004, its promising treatment for the symptoms of myasthenia gravis. Over recent weeks the company has been focused on building their leadership team, which includes a long list of finance and biotechnology industry veterans.

Most recently the company appointed Shawn Cross as CEO and Chairman. Mr. Cross was a Managing Director, and senior calling officer focused on the biopharmaceutical industry, in Healthcare Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (DB). He was also a Managing Director in the Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. (WF) Healthcare Group.

Also making headlines this morning is Ekso Bionics (EKSO). Though the company does not have a breakthrough drug therapy, it is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications.

In a tweet that was posted on Monday, the company said, "We have exciting news on its way! Stay tuned to find out the latest at Ekso Bionics."

Following this tweet, shares of the company climbed to highs of $2.20 before closing at $2.07. Pre-market activity on Tuesday shows shares trading around $2.12

BIOTECHSTOCKS.com is owned by MIDAM VENTURES LLC., a Florida Corporation that has been compensated $1,800,000.00 by a GT Biopharma Inc. for a period beginning August 1, 2017 and ending April 30, 2018 to publicly disseminate information about (GTBP). We own zero shares. Full Disclaimer Here.

