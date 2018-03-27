The scoring platform adds first-of-its-kind capability to quantify multiple facets of online experience

Decibel, the leader in digital experience intelligence innovation for enterprise businesses, today announced the launch of its Digital Experience Intelligence platform at this week's Adobe Summit. The platform uses a new dataset and machine learning to automatically score the quality of digital customer experience. This intelligence is designed to help marketers further maximize opportunities to improve experiences across every digital touchpoint.

According to Forbes, poor digital experience cost U.S. businesses $62 billion in 2016. Users expect a flawless experience, and brand loyalty suffers if any part of the online transaction is not seamless. Though businesses recognize the importance of mitigating pain points, they are still struggling to improve their offering when the nature of 'experience' is so elusive and relying on secondary research to gain customer insight is insufficient.

Experience is subjective, personal and qualitative in nature. This makes it difficult to quantify, especially online, where visibility into how customers behave is obscured by a transaction that takes place remotely on a personal device. Decibel has developed a unique ability to understand digital body language and objectively establish user state of mind. It is the first time qualitative customer insight has been available at a quantitative scale.

The cornerstone of the Digital Experience Intelligence platform is the Digital Experience Score (DXS). This innovative scoring system uses the new dataset to calculate a comprehensive metric which accurately and objectively measures customer experience on websites and apps. The DXS looks at key aspects of visitor interactions, including engagement, navigation, forms, technical performance and frustration, and rolls them into a singular score that businesses can use to understand and benchmark digital experience.

The DXS is a complement to traditional Net Promotor Score (NPS) methodologies used by many brands and builds on what NPS offers. The DXS improves on previous capabilities by allowing brands to understand the digital behavior and experience of every customer, not only those who give feedback or respond to a survey, providing a more complete picture and empowering businesses to measure change and flag issues.

Key assets of Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform include:

Collect Website and native app experience data; modern, flexible, fast API data

Enrich Comprehensive set of smarter experience metrics

Measure Experience score for each interaction type

Analyze Automatic surfacing of specific user behavior and unusual experiences

Activate API for fast integration with other technologies and external sources

This launch comes on the heels of a year of tremendous growth for Decibel, which has recently culminated in a rebrand. In 2017, the company doubled its employee headcount across its London, Boston and Denver offices and closed a $9 million Series A round, with funds raised to scale the business and innovate technology, such as the Digital Experience Intelligence platform. To further support its growing footprint and bolster its technical prowess, the company will look to make several executive appointments in 2018.

Another major win has been Decibel's deepened relationship and integration with Adobe Experience Cloud. Decibel and Adobe customers benefit from the ability to conduct scalable behavioral reporting linked to Adobe Analytics, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud. This provides an enriched view of visitor experience and a deep understanding of the behavioral cause-and-effect behind website performance.

Today, Adobe announced enhancements to Adobe Cloud Platform, the Experience System of Record, to provide a complete, real-time view of consumers along their journeys. Decibel will continue to collaborate with Adobe to ensure joint customers deliver the best experiences possible to their customers by leveraging a true unified profile.

"Brands recognize that high quality experiences build long-term value in loyal customers, but are realizing that they don't have measures needed to manage and optimize it," said Ben Harris, CEO, Decibel. "Digital Experience Intelligence uses our understanding of what happens between clicks to proactively feed enriched intelligence on each visitor, website and app into marketing stacks to enable meaningful personalization. The DXS component breaks through the barriers pervasive with NPS to give executives a more reliable way to quantify experience and track team performance."

"Delivering amazing customer experiences is paramount for successful brands today," said Amit Ahuja, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud Partners and Ecosystem Innovation, Adobe. "We've had a great collaboration with Decibel over the last year and look forward to helping our shared clients drive even more powerful, data-driven experiences for their customers."

