Indian Housing Major Omkar Realtors Reaches out to NRIs in UK

LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sells record 300+ units to NRI buyers across Dubai, UKand US markets

Mumbai-based luxury housing developer Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd in conjunction with leading housing financial institution DHFL showcased its multi-category real estate inventory at an NRI-focused event on Saturday.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659310/Omkar_Logo.jpg )



Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President, Omkar Realtors & Developers while unveiling the brand's multi-category housing offerings stated that the Indian real estate industry has impacted NRI's interest positively post major realty reforms undertaken by the government recently.

He further added that the NRI investment sentiment rose sharply since mid-2017; especially for India's premier realty market - Mumbai whereby investors and retail homebuyers experienced boutique luxury offerings in the sub 1.25 lakh pound sterlings onwards bracket (equivalent to approx. INR Rs 100 lakhs). "While the lower pricing bracket offered compact houses, brands like Omkar have added luxury amenities which was only possible in higher price brackets," Mr. Maroo stated.

Highlighting the record sales achieved by Brand Omkar in key NRI markets such as Dubai, Sharjah, Singapore, UK, etc, Mr. Maroo revealed that the company sold more than 300 housing units globally within two new projects in Mumbai namely 'Signet' and 'Lawns & Beyond'; both located on the premium Western corridor of Indian's largest metropolitan city Mumbai.

According to Mr. Ashutosh Limaye, National Director - Research of IPCJones Lang Laselle (JLL), "Today, NRI investors are primarily looking at four factors to invest in the Indian/Mumbai realty market; namely minimum initial investment, RERA compliance, high rental yield potential and a brand which hasproven delivery track record."

Omkar's marquee projects spanning South Mumbai and thecity's premium western belt has seen an appreciation of approximately 75%, since its launch and according to market observers a 15-20% plus average price rise YoY basis reason. All the projects including commercial are located in close proximity to city's main CBD Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), domestic and international airports and easily accessible by local rail and metro lines.

Brand Omkar has contracted some of the best-known names in designing from the UK market for its marquee projects in Mumbai. The company's flagship uber-luxury residential project Omkar 1973 Worli, located in South Mumbai is designed by UK's leading design firms including Foster + Partners, Hirsch Bender Associates (HBA), BuroHappold, DHA and LDA. Some of its prominent residential projects include Alta Monte,Meridia,VIVE,Lawns & Beyond, Signet, TSBB.

