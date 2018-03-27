

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Shipping giant FedEx Corp. (FDX) said it has acquired P2P Mailing Limited, a provider of worldwide e-commerce transportation solutions, for 92 million pounds.



The company noted that P2P's capabilities will complement and expand its own portfolio of offerings important to the rapidly growing global e-commerce marketplace.



P2P provides customers with unique last-mile delivery options, leveraging its relationships with private, postal, retail and clearance providers in over 200 countries. Its technology and processes provide plug-and-play options with carrier networks and customer systems.



Laindon, UK-based P2P will operate as a subsidiary of FedEx Cross Border within the FedEx Trade Networks operating company.



'Global e-commerce continues to grow at a rapid pace, and more and more merchants, marketplaces, e-commerce and social platforms are looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to get merchandise from distribution points in one country to customers in another. By adding P2P to the FedEx portfolio, we will be able to effectively serve even more elements of the e-commerce market,' said Carl Asmus, president and CEO of FedEx Cross Border.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX