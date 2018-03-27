Electrolux Issues Bond Loan

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrolux today issued a SEK 1 billion bond loan under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

The bond loan is issued on March 27, 2018, with a maturity on March 27, 2023. One part of the loan, SEK 200 million, is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.125% annually. The remaining part, SEK 800 million, has a floating interest rate.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Detailed information on the bond loan and terms of the issuance is found on the Group's web site at http://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/long-term-bond-issues-363/.

