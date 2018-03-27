Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey analysis on the dental services industry. A renowned dental services provider wanted to understand the patient's experience and increase the quality and efficiency of clinical management.

Patient Journey Analysis Helped a Renowned Dental Services Provider Enhance their Service Efficiency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the patient journey analysis experts at Quantzig, "Patient journey analysis helps patients attain a deeper understanding of the healthcare process."

The global dental services industry is regarded as one of the fastest growing markets in the healthcare industry. The dental services space is increasing due to the growing private health insurance coverages, rising number of people suffering from periodontal disease, and ever-increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Also, factors like increasing incidences of dental caries, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyles will spur the adoption of dental services among the populace.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client boost their health outcomes and reveal opportunities. The client was able to get an exact picture of physicians prescribing behavior, treatment regimens, and the flow of the treatment.

This patient journey analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Participate with patients and understand their individual needs and challenges

Implement new drug discovery projects

To read more, request a free proposal

This patient journey analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Allocating their resources to meet patients' requirements

Identifying the gaps in the treatment patterns

View the patient journey analysis study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/dental-services-patient-journey

