CoinStocks.com: 2 Trending Bitcoin & Blockchain Stocks to Have on Your Radar on Tuesday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / With the stock market rebounding from last week's decline, blockchain and Bitcoin remain in focus as the price of Bitcoin continues to fluctuate. Investors wait anxiously to see which new trend will take hold within the sector. This could present an opportunity for two blockchain companies, such as Atlas Cloud Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATLEF) and Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC).

Atlas Could Enterprises recently announced that they have closed on its acquisition of MKH Electric City Holdings, LLC. The transaction will include a 6,600-sq ft. facility that is located less than five kilometers from the Grand Coulee Dam. This will allow the company to capitalize on the benefits from electrical provisioning at an estimate of $0.03/kWh, which will result in one of the least expensive commercial rates worldwide.

With blockchain and bitcoin such a hot topic in today's news, stocks like Atlas Cloud have been able to capitalize showing a price per share increase of 58% over the last week of trading.

Seven Stars Cloud Group is looking to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and blockchain powered fintech company. Yesterday, 3/26/18, the company announced they have launched the world's first digital asset insurance and trading platform. The company will launch this using a selected team of financial technology companies including BBD Digital Capital Group and Gold Glory Blockchain Company.

Gold Glory Blockchain Company is the blockchain technology provider helping to tokenize assets based on the Ethereum network. The tokens are safely stored and tradable on the blockchain in multi-signature custodian wallets that permit for the settlement of tokens on the Digital Asset Issuance and Trading Platform.

In the last week of trading, Seven Stars Cloud Group has seen an increase in price per share of 50%, from lows of $1.66 to weekly highs of $2.50.

