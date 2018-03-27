Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is comping up on April 09, 2018 in the lawsuit that as filed for certain investors in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Investors who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 29, 2017, Super Micro Computer, Inc. disclosed it required additional time to file its 2017 10-K.

On September 14, 2017, Super Micro Computer, Inc. disclosed it had received a Non-Compliance letter from Nasdaq.

On October 26, 2017, Super Micro Computer, Inc. reaffirmed its delay in filing the 10-K, stating that "In connection with the in-process audit of the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review".

Then on January 30, 2018, Super Micro Computer, Inc. stated that "the Audit Committee has completed the previously disclosed investigation. Additional time is required to analyze the impact, if any, of the results of the investigation on the Company's historical financial statements, as well as to conduct additional reviews before the Company will be able to finalize its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

On February 8, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Super Micro's financial statements contained accounting errors, including errors with respect to one of the Company's sales transactions, that as such, the Company's internal controls were not effective, that Super Micro lacked the capability to timely review and assess the impact of the foregoing issues, and that as a result, Super Micro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

