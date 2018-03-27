sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2DJ3W ISIN: CA9035101059 Ticker-Symbol: 0UG 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
UGE International Ltd.: CEO of UGE International to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Nick Blitterswyk, CEO of UGE International Ltd. (TSX-V: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF), a leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th at 9:00 AM in New York City. The MicroCap Conference is a two day event and Mr. Blitterswyk will also be hosting a Canadian company roundtable discussion on April 10th at 11:00 AM.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please visit www.microcapconf.com and click the 'Registration' button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For the most updated list of companies, please also visit www.microcapconf.com.

MARQUEE SPONSORS

  • The Special Equities Group
  • Maxim Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Marcum

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Proactive Investors
  • Issuer Direct
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • VStock Transfer
  • Irth Communications
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • PubCoCEO
  • News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

FOR MORE CONFERENCE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com.

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

ABOUT UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With 360 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact:

Christina Boyd
+1 416 309 8722
investors@ugei.com

SOURCE: UGE International Ltd.


