UGE International Ltd.: CEO of UGE International to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Nick Blitterswyk, CEO of UGE International Ltd. (TSX-V: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF), a leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th at 9:00 AM in New York City. The MicroCap Conference is a two day event and Mr. Blitterswyk will also be hosting a Canadian company roundtable discussion on April 10th at 11:00 AM.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

ABOUT UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With 360 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

