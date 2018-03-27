The ASSEMBLY Show: Join Thousands of Industry Professionals to See the Future of Manufacturing at the 2018 Assembly Show

Registration Now Open for 6th Annual Event

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / The manufacturing industry will once again meet for the ASSEMBLY Show, the three-day trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment, and products at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from Tuesday, October 23 to Thursday, October 25, 2018. This 6th Annual event, which will bring together 8,000 industry professionals with nearly 300 exhibiting companies, will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Registration is now open for the 2018 event at theassemblyshow.com.

"For six years, we have created a perfect place for buyers to make new connections, gain industry insight, freshen skills and get inspired by new products, designs and cutting-edge trends from the world's leading manufacturers," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We expect to see an even bigger crowd at the 2018 ASSEMBLY Show. The trade show floor will offer the latest assembly technology, equipment, and products from such leading companies as Gold Sponsor Promess, Silver Sponsors Festo and Schunk, and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt, Kistler, Orbitform."

The show also offers Learning Theater Educational Sessions, giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts as well as a keynote speaker, pre-event workshops, networking events and more. The 2018 floor plan is available now, click here to see who is exhibiting at the show or visit theassemblyshow.com to learn more about the event.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

