Industry-leading Network Disaggregation Platform Helps ESpanix Deliver Cost-Efficient 100G Exchange Services While Reducing Operational Costs

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced that ESpanix, the largest and oldest Spanish neutral internet exchange, has selected the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform as the foundation for a high-speed optical backbone network connecting its major data center sites across Madrid. Initial deployment of the Coriant solution is already supporting resilient 100G services between the ESpanix Intersion PAR and ESpanix NODO data center locations.

ESpanix chose the Coriant Groove G30 for its unmatched density, ultra-low power consumption, and industry-leading plug-and-play modularity. The solution will enable ESpanix to cost-efficiently deliver 100G interconnect services, while significantly reducing leased fiber costs via improvements in DWDM transmission efficiencies and spectral utilization.

Founded in 1997 as a non-profit association for network operators, ESpanix today operates carrier-neutral facilities and a peering platform that has a peak of exchanged aggregate traffic over 500 Gbps and provide local and international traffic exchange services to over 100 networks, including those of the world's largest service providers, internet content providers, enterprises, and the most important access providers in Spain.

"As high-bandwidth end-user applications continue to drive higher and higher volumes of exchange traffic, we remain committed to enhancing our peering infrastructure to meet the evolving resiliency, security, and scalability needs of our members," said Cristóbal López Cañas, ESpanix Manager. "As we looked to scale our backbone to support higher capacity services, the Coriant Groove G30 proved an ideal solution that consistently demonstrated a superior level of flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness over comparable offerings."

With the industry's most flexible plug-and-play modular architecture and the recent introduction of a new Coherent Multiservice Sled, the Groove G30 solution also provides ESpanix a seamless and cost-effective path to higher interconnect speeds, including 400G client side and 600G line side transmission without the need for forklift upgrades or costly and complex flexi-grid ROADMs.

"We are excited to bring our best-in-class Groove G30 solution to ESpanix, which ranks among Europe's largest internet exchange points measured by traffic volume," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "This new IXP deployment underscores the critical role that the Groove G30 platform is playing in the global internet infrastructure as transmission backbone networks scale to 100G, 400G, and beyond."

ESpanix and Coriant will showcase the Groove G30 solution at the ESNOG conference in Barcelona, April 9, 2018.

About ESpanix

ESpanix is the largest Spanish neutral internet exchange and the largest not for profit association for IP Network operators. Its objective is to provide peering services and public presence to more than 100 networks, with peaks of exchanged aggregated traffic of 500 Gbps. Learn more at www.espanix.net.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

