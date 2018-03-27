New Intelligent Connectors from SnapLogic Bring All Marketing Data Together in Adobe Cloud Platform for 360-degree View of the Customer

Customers are in charge when it comes to buying goods and services, and if their experience with a brand or vendor falls short, they will go elsewhere to do business. Modern marketers are keenly aware of this and require solutions that support data-driven decisions and drive engaging end-to-end customer experiences. To achieve this imperative, organizations have acquired dozens of marketing applications and systems to obtain a complete 360-degree view of the customer. However, marketing applications and data sources are often siloed and disconnected, resulting in marketing teams making decisions and taking action on incomplete, redundant, or inaccurate data, which leads to lost sales and dissatisfied customers.

To address this growing data problem, SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced it is collaborating with Adobe to close the customer experience gap. SnapLogic is providing new intelligent connectors, or Snaps, which will bring together all of an organization's customer data -- from CRM, marketing automation, campaign management, content management, marketing analytics, and other marketing systems -- into Adobe Cloud Platform. With free-flowing data between Adobe's market-leading platform and a host of other marketing solutions, marketers can trust the quality and accuracy of their data, make smarter and more timely decisions, and engage the customer in the right way at the right time in the customer journey.

The new SnapLogic Snap Pack for Adobe Cloud Platform will be available to all customers in May. For more information, please visit the Adobe Snap Pack page on the SnapLogic website. Today's announcement was made from Adobe Summit, Adobe's digital marketing conference taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Adobe announced enhancements to Adobe Cloud Platform, the Experience System of Record, to provide a complete, real-time view of consumers along their journeys.

"Adobe, like no other, understands how to deliver amazing customer experiences," said Craig Stewart, Vice President of Product Management at SnapLogic. "We're thrilled to be working with Adobe to help marketing teams make better and smarter use of data to identify, engage, and delight customers, no matter where they are on the customer journey. This can only be achieved by leveraging data that flows freely between any and all applications, such that marketers can get a holistic, anytime view of their customer. Adobe Cloud Platform is a great match for our self-service integration solution and is the right platform for marketing teams to bring data together to meet today's complex and fast-moving customer requirements."

"Marketers need access to accurate, integrated, real-time customer data as well as the ability to connect data across enterprise systems. Otherwise, customer experience initiatives are doomed out of the gate," said Jim Rivera, Senior Director of Product Management, Adobe Experience Cloud. "With the close ties between SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud and Adobe Cloud Platform, users can rest assured they're collecting, analyzing, and acting on the right customer data."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005478/en/

Contacts:

SnapLogic

Scott Behles, +1 415-571-4462

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

or

Bateman for SnapLogic

Chrissy Lee, +1 415-697-2560

snaplogic@bateman-group.com

or

Kaizo for SnapLogic

Gemma Smith, +44 (0)203 176 4700

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk