Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the eosinophilic esophagitis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat eosinophilic esophagitis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005749/en/

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the eosinophilic esophagitis market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Eosinophilic esophagitis market overview

Eosinophilic esophagitis is also called as the "asthma of the esophagus." It is a chronicimmune-mediated disorder of the esophagus affecting individuals of almost all ages. It affects children as well as adults. Many white blood cells called eosinophils are found in the tissues of the esophagus when an individual is suffering from this disorder. These white blood cells are not found in the esophagus in the normal condition.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "Some of the symptoms in the adults include difficulty in swallowing, persistent heartburn, and upper abdominal pain. Many causes lead to this, including the reaction of the esophagus, multiplication of eosinophils, and damage to the esophagus. The treatments of eosinophilic esophagitis include dietary therapy, proton pump inhibitor, and topical steroid."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Eosinophilic esophagitis segmentation

This market research report segments the eosinophilic esophagitis market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (intravenous and subcutaneous, oral, subcutaneous, and unspecified), therapeutic modalities (monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (interleukin (IL), glucocorticoid receptor (GCR), and undisclosed), drugs under development (pre-registration, phase III, phase II, and pre-clinical), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, recruiting, active not recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being investigated are monotherapy. In case of oral RoA, the drug is administered through the mouth cavity. About 37.5% of the total therapeutics are being developed for oral administration.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005749/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com