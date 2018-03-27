Elite IoT Practitioner's to share real-world IoT uses-cases and best practices at the IoT Community's Second Annual IoT Slam Live Conference, June 21 22, 2018; hosted in North Carolina USA and virtual broadcast online

The Internet of Things community (IoT Community), the world's largest network of CxOs and IoT professionals, today announced the agenda for its Second Annual IoT Slam Live Internet of Things conference taking place June 21 22, 2018 at the Archie K Conference Centre, Raleigh, Durham, North Carolina, USA and broadcasting live in real-time globally online via the cloud; accessible via any desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile connected device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005701/en/

The event marks the IoT Community's 6th international IoT conference, and that provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from experts and the best of the best IoT practitioners who are designing, developing, and shaping the future of the IoT landscape.

With expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including IBM, SAS, Zebra Technology, Amazon AWS, Spirent, T-Systems, SAP, Tibco, Teradata, Intel, Cisco Systems, Momenta Partners, Veta Health, D4Dt, Lunera Lighting, Simtelligent, Influx Data, DXC, Accenture, Exostar, entegra, Seek Thermal, DZee Solutions, Endpoint Security, Kiana, Rambus, Data Nexus, amongst other leading industry players from the IoT ecosystem, demonstrating first hand and real-world business use-cases and thought leadership around the application of IoT in corporate, enterprise and Industrial ecosystems, at this marquee Internet of Things Conference.

IoT Slam Live 2018 features the most significant and important advances in a holistic sense addressing all aspects of IoT. It is a must-attend event for anyone globally seeking to learn about best practices, advances and applications of IoT.

The full IoT Slam Live 2018 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2018-agenda/

"We are excited to announce the first-class agenda for the Second Annual IoT Slam Live 2018 IoT Conference." said Bill Mortimer, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Spirent Communications, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "We have another tremendous line-up of world-class speakers and content for this next instalment of the IoT Slam series and our second in-person gathering. We are very pleased to deliver an event that features real-world industry use cases and meaningful takeaways that will provide actionable insights on key industry themes. We look forward to welcoming and hosting our IoT Community consisting of enterprise industrial IoT industry practitioners at the event in-person at Raleigh, NC. For those members who cannot attend in-person, we announced in December last year that all individual members now get free access to the real-time virtual broadcast.

The full list of elite speakers for IoT Slam Live 2018 event can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2018-speakers/

Commenting on the announcement, David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are excited to showcase another world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the second annual IoT Slam Live event. This represents fresh perspectives, exclusive insights, and real-world industry best practices. We invite the IoT ecosystem to join us June 21 22 in RTP and for members around the globe, to plug into our online live broadcast. As an open, inclusive and community oriented group of smart thinkers, individual membership is free and open for all practitioners to connect with us via our various channels.

Core themes being covered at IoT Slam Live 2018 include:

User applications business use-cases for IoT

Vertical industry alignment (Healthcare, Retail, Automotive)

Security, privacy trust

Analytics and big data

Connectivity and infrastructure (Smart Cities)

IoT architectures

Application of machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Registration Details

IoT Practitioners seeking more information about IoT Slam Live 2018 and to register now should visit http://iotslam.com/register/.

Collaboration Membership Media Opportunities

IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community should email info@iotcommunity.net

Media organizations interested in covering IoT Slam Live 2018 should email media@iotslam.com .

About IoT Slam Live 2018

IoT Slam Live 2018 The Internet of Things Community's second annual in-person IoT conference and its sixth international conference overall, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam Live take place June 21-22, 2018, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Visit www.iotslam.com.

IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM).

About Internet of Things Community (IoT Community)

The Internet of Things Community IoT Community is the world's largest and longest standing CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 20,000+ members. The function of the community is to focus on the adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to understand and contribute to applying the technology or overcoming the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the Internet of Things community, or to apply for free membership, please visit http://iotcommunity.net

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

IoT Slam and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark - All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005701/en/

Contacts:

IoT Community

David Hill

Executive Director

david.hill@iotcommunity.net