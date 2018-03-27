The latest market research report by Technavio on the global robotic vacuum cleaner marketpredicts a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global robotic vacuum cleaner market by application (vacuum cleaning only and vacuum cleaning and mopping), by end-user (residential and commercial), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners: a major market driver

Emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners: emerging market trend

Americas dominated the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, accounting for a share of more than 42%.

In 2017, the residential sector held the largest share of the market

The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners is one of the major factors driving the global robotic vacuum cleaner market. Apart from having adverse effects on the outdoor environment, pollution also affects the indoor environment. Residing in a polluted environment and inhaling contaminated air can lead to serious health issues. The adverse health implications of indoor air pollutants include shortness of breath and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. Furthermore, the indoor pollutants can cause respiratory diseases such as asthma and affect the cardiovascular system.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "The proper maintenance and regular cleaning of indoor air confirm a hygienic and safe environment for inhabiting. Thus, vendors of robotic vacuum cleaners have developed appropriate solutions to purify indoor air and make the environment healthy and clean. The robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with HEPA filters, which absorb minute particulates and provide clean air."

Emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners: emerging market trend

The global robotic cleaner market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors around the world. The high-performing robotic vacuum cleaners are priced high as they offer additional features of room mapping, remote control via mobile applications, and can be easily integrated with the cloud or smart building automation. Consequently, new vendors are pricing their products at a considerably low value to compete for a higher share of the market. The global players offer expensive products with extended and supporting features with better quality. On the other hand, new players offer products with similar features but at lesser prices. While products from these companies do not provide optimal performance like those of their international counterparts, they are gaining huge popularity among cost-driven consumers.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas dominated the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, accounting for a share of more than 42%. It was followed by APAC and EMEA. Though the concentration of manual vacuum cleaners is very high, particularly in APAC, people are more inclined toward the adoption of robotic solutions because of their flexibility and superior performance. It is expected that the European and the US market for robotic vacuum cleaner will observe large-scale replacement of old products with advanced and high-performing robotic vacuum cleaners during the forecast period.

