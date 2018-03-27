

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



ALLOTMENT UPDATE UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2017/18 ('Albion VCT Offers')



The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company') would like to announce that the third allotment pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017 will take place on 5 April 2018, for valid applications received in respect of the tax year 2017/2018, prior to the Offer closing on 26 February 2018.



27 March 2018



For further information, please contact Albion Capital Group LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850



