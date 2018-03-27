The latest market research report by Technavio on the global packaged tamales marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005802/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged tamales market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global packaged tamales market by product (meat and seafood-based packaged tamales and vegetable and other ingredients-based packaged tamales) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global packaged tamales, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing Hispanic population worldwide: a major market driver

Increasing millennial population worldwide: emerging market trend

In 2017, the global packaged tamales market was dominated by the Americas with a revenue share of more than 68.29%

In 2017, the meat and seafood-based packaged tamales sector held the largest share of the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing Hispanic population worldwide: a major market driver

The growing Hispanic population around the world is one of the major factors driving the global packaged tamalesmarket. The term Hispanic refers to the people, culture, and nations that have a historical link to Spain. The term is associated with people living in the countries in Americas and Asia, particularly Mexico and the Philippines that were at some point of time in history occupied by Spain. Since 2010, the Hispanic population in the US and other countries such as the Philippines and Mexico has increased. This has proven to be instrumental in the growing demand and popularity of Hispanic food and beverage products such as tostadas, tacos, tamales, tortilla chips, burritos, and quesadillas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing millennial population worldwide: emerging market trend

Millennials are defined as the people who were born between the early 1980s to late 1990s. As of 2017, their age range should be between 18 and 36 years. The packaged tamales products are very popular among millennials because they are more enthusiastic to try out new variants and flavors. In 2016, the millennials accounted for nearly 25% of the global population.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onfood, "The rising disposable incomes of consumers in developing countries such as India, where the population of millennials accounted for nearly 29% of the total population in 2016, provide a huge opportunity to the vendors of the global packaged tamales market. This aids in the expansion of their geographical presence and to increase their customer base."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the global packaged tamales market was dominated by the Americas with a revenue share of more than 68%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. One of the major factors contributing to the increased sales in the Americas is an increase in the demand for the packaged tamales products because of the growing Hispanic population in the US. The increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores and convenience stores in the packaged tamales market is also a key driver that will impact the growth of global packaged tamales market during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005802/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com