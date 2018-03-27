

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) believed that the need for the Secretary of State to intervene and send his letter is further evidence that Melrose is the wrong owner for this business and that shareholders would be taking a risk in accepting this offer. GKN noted the publication this morning of the correspondence between Melrose and the Secretary of State; and the post-offer undertakings by Melrose.



Melrose stated it will not sell the Aerospace business before 1 April 2023, but it is making no such commitment about the future of GKN Driveline. In other words, the future of GKN Driveline becomes immediately uncertain under Melrose's ownership in contrast to its certain future under the Dana/GKN Driveline combination, GKN said.



GKN noted that Melrose's statement on pensions continues to seek to avoid the fact that its proposal would create a group with high leverage of 2.5x net debt / EBITDA; and leave gross pension liabilities in excess of 4.3 billion pounds, which would be borne by shareholders and subject to significant potential volatility. It will cause significant value leakage of up to 300 million pounds. This would impact Melrose's ability to invest in the businesses and also leave the pension schemes with very substantial liabilities which would make any disposal of businesses much more challenging in the future.



GKN sees considerable risks in Melrose's ability to continue to develop it given its lack of expertise in the sectors in which GKN operates and the well-publicised statement of its key customer, Airbus.



