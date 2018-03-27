

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC



213800TKJUY376H3KN16



ALLOTMENT UPDATE UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2017/18 ('Albion VCT Offers')



The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the 'Company') would like to announce that the third allotment pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017 will take place on 5 April 2018, for valid applications received in respect of the tax year 2017/2018, prior to the Offer closing on 28 February 2018.



27 March 2018



For further information, please contact Albion Capital Group LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



0558167R61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX