Technavio's latest market research report on the global radar systems and technology market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005815/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global radar systems and technology market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global radar systems and technology market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The development of new airports and terminal expansion is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Airport operations and associated business models have evolved strongly over the last decade to support and fulfill the explosive growth of the airline industry. In the new aviation era, changed regulatory reforms, increased global trade, and tourism in the Americas, EMEA, and emerging countries of APAC are resulting in massive traffic growth. The airlines are changing their operating models for better efficiency. To meet the demand of increasing air traffic, new airports have been opened, and the existing airports are undergoing expansion.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing development of revised multifunction phased array radar as one of the key emerging trends driving the global radar systems and technology market:

Growing development of revised multifunction phased array radar

The multifunction phased array radar (MPAR) project was directed toward establishing a platform to simultaneously carry out aircraft tracking, wind profiling, and weather surveillance with the aid of a single-phased array weather radar. The phased array radars include a flat panel stationary antenna whereas the conventional weather radars were rotated mechanically and required the radar dish to be tilted to analyze parts of the atmosphere effectively. The panel consists of an array of fixed antenna elements, each of which can transmit and receive a signal. This allows electronic steering of the radar beam that projects full control of the scanning parameters to a user.

As per efficiency concerns, the MPAR depicts the capability of scanning the sky in less than a minute and can detect potential severe weather conditions. Implementing such technologies will also allow forecasters to identify changes in the storm concerning its intensity.

"A team of researchers from MIT considered several replacement scenarios depending on the radar mission categories such as replacing ASRs and the terminal doppler weather radar, replacing NEXRAD along with ASR and TDWR, and replacement of air route surveillance radars along with ASR, TDWR, and NEXRAD. The team found that despite the reduction in radar count, the coverage volume for weather and aircraft surveillance was increasing with the use of MPAR network," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global radar systems and technology market segmentation

This market research report segments the global radar systems and technology market into the following applications (ground-based radar systems, airborne radar systems, and naval radar systems) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ground-based radar systems segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 42% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease slightly by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global radar systems and technology market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 41%. However, by 2022, the market share for this segment is expected to decrease to some extent.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005815/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com