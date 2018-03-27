CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Two New Locations: CPR Merrillville and CPR Lansing

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of two new stores: one in Merrillville, IN and one in Lansing, IL. The CPR network applauds owner Mohammed Mohammed on this accomplishment and welcomes him to the CPR team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Merrillville and CPR Cell Phone Repair Lansing, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/merrillville-in/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lansing-il/.

"We know Mohammed will bring countless successes to the CPR network," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With his background and experience in technology, there is no doubt in my mind that these two new locations will thrive."

CPR Cell Phone Repair is a gadget repair shop that offers fast, affordable repairs for smartphones, laptops, computers, game consoles, and more. At CPR Merrillville and CPR Lansing, customers can receive a free, no-commitment repair estimate, and the technician specialists provide quick and efficient repairs that may be done while people wait in the store.

As a lifelong resident of Munster, IN, Mohammed is very familiar with the area and operates another business in nearby Merrillville, IN: a popular Mediterranean family restaurant called Aladdin Pita. He is married with one child, a two-year-old daughter, and has a Computer Information Technology Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University Northwest.

"I consider myself a tech enthusiast and I love to play with the latest technology," says Mohammed. "As an experienced technician and tech repair business owner, I know I can bring a valuable contribution to CPR Cell Phone Repair."

CPR Cell Phone Repair Merrillville is located at:

3820 W. 80th Ln.

Merrillville, IN 46410

CPR Cell Phone Repair Lansing is located at:

3521 Ridge Rd.

Lansing, IL 60438

Please contact the store at:

CPR Merrillville: 219-648-2926 or repairs@cpr-merrillville.com

CPR Lansing: 708-455-2033 or repairs@cpr-lansingil.com

Please visit the website:

CPR Merrillville: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/merrillville-in/

CPR Lansing: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lansing-il/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

