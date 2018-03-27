Art Monaco and Opus Eventi: Johnessco Rodriguez, Founder and Director of Art Monaco, Has Announced that Art Monaco Will Return in September, 2018

Art Monaco Bursaries Will be Offered to Galleries and Artists Promoting World Peace and High Impact Ecologic and Social Project Installations

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / From September 27 to 30, 2018, the sumptuous Principality of Monaco will become once again the meeting point for the most exclusive and highly anticipated art events in the French Riviera.

Art Monaco is proud to be a platform truly promoting international cross-cultural exchange where esteemed galleries, artists, collectors, art enthusiasts and trend-makers alike get reunited and have the opportunity to network in a ravishing setting.

This artistic four-day event is synonymous with glamour, given that Monaco is a timeless jewel in Europe's proverbial crown and a playground for the rich and famous along with the wealthy, cultured and sophisticated. Art Monaco is simply an extension of its surroundings: an event of the highest quality, frequented by a slew of elegant guests.

Over the years, a spokesperson for the event noted, Art Monaco has hosted an exclusive and eclectic mix of socialites, philanthropists, members of the world's most esteemed royal families and Hollywood glitterati such as H.S.H. Prince Albert II, Empress Farah Pahlavi, S.A.R La Princess Marie Gablielle de Savoi, T.R.H Prince and Princess Charles of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, Madame la Baronne Danièle Courcelle Von Prohaska, Baron et Baronne Renald de Meester de Betzenbroeck, Baron et Baronne Roland Gillion Crowet, Baronne de Masy, H.S.H. Prince of Montenegro, Prince Lorenzo de Medici, Prince Michel et Serge de Yougoslavia, M. Charles et Mme. Catherine Napoleon, M. Pail Sarcozy and Baroness Carmen Thyseen-Bornemisza who owns an art collection from impressionist artists of the XVII century valued over 700M Pounds.

As serial businessman, art collector and philanthropist Johnessco Rodriguez, founder and director of Art Monaco and CEO of Opus Eventi, has announced, Art Monaco will provide 25 bursaries for emerging galleries and artists willing to present out-of-ordinary installations with themes projecting powerful messages that promotes world-peace and high impact ecologic and social projects.

The special edition of Art Monaco 2018 will maintain its focus on contemporary and modern art, presenting renowned galleries from the globe and yet giving the opportunity to emerging galleries to present new concepts and introduce the most acclaimed artists in the making.

With elite black-tie events during the evening and vernissage-style exhibits during the day, this year's edition of Art Monaco promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience. The Special Edition of Art Monaco will run along the magnificent Yacht Show of Monaco that presents a curated exhibition of 125 extraordinary one-off Super Yachts built by the world's most respected shipyards and welcomes 580 leading companies from the yachting industry.

About Art Monaco and Opus Eventi:

Art Monaco is produced by Opus Eventi, an international company specializing in high profile event production including art fairs, concerts, music festivals and fashion shows. Opus Eventi has been owned by serial entrepreneur Johnessco Rodriguez since its beginning in 2005. For more information, please visit http://www.artemonaco.com/web/en or www.facebook.com/artmonaco.

