Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BrightStarr, and its award-winning Unily digital workplace solution, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, underscoring the company's commitment and adherence to best practices in information security management.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659299/Unily_Logo.jpg )



"We've invested a significant amount of resources and time to secure this certification to give Unily customers the highest level of assurance that we are following best practices when it comes to the security and integrity of our solutions," stated Sam Hassani, CTO, BrightStarr. "Fortunately, BrightStarr has had strong processes, technology and regular risk assessments in place to manage security threats accordingly, which is why we were able to achieve this standard in less than eight months, but we're continuously evaluating ways to improve our efforts to ensure the highest level of compliance."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized security standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within an organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks.

"Unily was designed from the ground up to provide workforces with the ability to communicate, collaborate and share resources to achieve greater productivity and efficiency," continued Hassani. "We're on the leading edge of enabling digital transformation, and we're pleased to help our customers realize these benefits by adhering to the highest security standards available."

About Unily

Unily is an award-winning digital workplace solution designed to improve organizational productivity, efficiency and engagement. It offers global workforces the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere serving as a driver for digital transformation. The company recently attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management standards, and it is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner. Unily serves its customers through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle and Sydney. For more information, visit www.unily.com.

Media contact:

Unily

Katy Smith

Katy.smith@unily.com

UK: +44-(0)-1483-239240

USA: +1-888-777-6850



Finn Partners for Unily

Erica McDonald

unilyteam@finnpartners.com

+1-646-202-9784

