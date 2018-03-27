Eurrus Biotech GmbH is a biotechnology company based in the Technology Center Tulln, Austria. Eurrus is a partnership of exclusively private investors from Austria.

Since 2015, the development focus has been in the field of asthmatic diseases.

Now Eurrus Biotech GmbH can report the successful completion of Phase II clinical trial for its new asthma product XC-8!

The study results show XC-8 as a highly effective, oral product with no side effects. The goal of XC-8 is the long-term use with mild and moderate asthma conditions to reduce patients' corticosteroid consumption.

The Eurrus team successfully completed the Phase II study with cooperation partner Pharmenterprise Llc, Moscow, Russia, at 10 clinical centers in Russia to demonstrate human effectiveness and determine the perfect dosage for the first time.

Prior to this study, Phase I clinical trials were successfully performed in Austria and Germany. Clinical partners were the well-known centers Karl Landsteiner Institute, Vienna and ITEM, Hannover.

CRO Partner is FGK Clinical Research, Munich Germany.

Eurrus holds the worldwide license to the XC-8 patent and starts the third financial round in Q2 2018 to launch the final development of XC-8.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005818/en/

Contacts:

EURRUS BIOTECH GMBH

Helmut Schmutz, Mag.iur.

Managing Partner

Phone +43 (0)2272 62766

Email h.schmutz@eurrus.at