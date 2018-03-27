At the request of Immunovia AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North premier is to cease. As from April 3, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on March 29, 2018.



Short name: IMMNOV ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006091997 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 115966 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.