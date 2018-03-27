

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto PLC (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced it has entered into a binding agreement with a consortium comprising private equity manager EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy Tbk for the sale of its entire 80 percent interest in the Kestrel underground coal mine in Queensland, Australia, for $2.25 billion. It will bring the total amount achieved from the recent divestments of Rio Tinto's Queensland coal assets to $4.15 billion, with the funds to be used for general corporate purposes.



Rio Tinto anticipates that Australian income tax will be payable on sale proceeds which are in excess of the cost base of the assets at completion. The currently estimated tax payable is in the order of $0.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX