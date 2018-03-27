Global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions expands operations into Germany, Austria and Switzerland, opens regional headquarters in Munich

LLamasoft (www.llamasoft.com), a global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions headquartered in Ann Arbor (Michigan, USA), has announced its expansion further into Europe with the newly founded LLamasoft Deutschland GmbH. Michael Wallraven, regional vice president, will oversee LLamasoft's operations and growth efforts in the DACH region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"The DACH region is an important market for us with significant sales potential. With our head office in Munich, we are close to our customers and our team of experienced specialists can offer optimum service," says Michael Wallraven, LLamasoft regional vice president.

LLamasoft's supply chain design platform helps companies in a wide variety of industries model, optimize, and simulate complex global supply chains. At the core of LLamasoft's offering is Supply Chain Guru, used by over 650 companies worldwide. The platform supports an iterative, end-to-end modeling cycle for continuous improvement of the supply chain in which users achieve major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk mitigation. LLamasoft also offers users professional supply chain design services and access to an active community of experts.

"For large companies across numerous vertical industries, supply chain design is an important issue as they need to manage increasingly complex global networks," added Wallraven. "We offer decision support by answering important supply chain questions such as: How can we optimize process costs? How can we reduce risk? How can we improve service to customers? What do Brexit or international trade conflicts mean for my supply chain? Here, our solutions enable and improve not only data-based strategic decisions, but also tactical decisions."

About LLamasoft Germany GmbH

LLamasoft GmbH, based in Munich, Germany, offers cross-industry supply chain design solutions. Large companies in the automotive, life sciences, chemical, retail, consumer goods and food industries use LLamasoft's technology to answer specific questions about their supply chains and to model "what-if" scenarios, optimize process costs, minimize risks and make supply chains more sustainable. LLamasoft's supply chain design platform includes Supply Chain Guru, Data Guru and Demand Guru solutions. LLamasoft Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of LLamasoft Inc. with headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, and locations worldwide. In addition to the regional head office for Germany, Austria and Switzerland in Munich, the company has subsidiaries in the UK and France. Further information is available at www.llamasoft.com.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft supply chain design software helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network, leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world's largest organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005262/en/

Contacts:

LLamasoft, Inc.

Lisa Hajra, 248-860-6186

Lisa.Hajra@llamasoft.com

or

fama PR for LLamasoft, Inc.

Lindsay Daly, 617-986-5023

llamasoft@famapr.com