Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, today announced that it has been awarded 'Product of the Year' for its Unity EdgeConnect Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution and 'Network Project of the Year' for its customer deployment with Nuffield Health at the 2018 Network Computing Awards in the UK.

The Network Computing Awards celebrate the best organizations and products in the networking and IT space, and recognize the industry's innovative and inspirational people and projects of 2018.

Nuffield Health Awarded Network Project of the Year

As a widely-distributed organization, with two data centers and around 20,000 users across more than 260 sites throughout the UK including 31 hospitals, 111 fitness and wellbeing gyms, and 121 corporate fitness and wellbeing centers Nuffield Health found that its legacy multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) WAN was struggling to connect its users to business-critical cloud-based applications. Since deploying the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, Nuffield Health has reduced WAN traffic by up to 75 percent and seen a 4-6x increase in available bandwidth.

"We are honored that our industry leading EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution has been recognized with not one, but two prestigious Network Computing awards," said Kristian Thyregod, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Silver Peak. "We are committed to delivering the industry's only complete SD-WAN solution that empowers enterprises like Nuffield Health to retire their branch routers with a new application-driven WAN edge to accelerate their cloud-first IT strategy while improving productivity and reducing cost and complexity. The fact that these awards are voted for by our customers is proof in the pudding that our technology is delivering tangible business value."

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 3,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

