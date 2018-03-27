Urgent Care Center Market to Grow at 5.3% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Urgent Care Center Market is forecast to reach $25.93 billion by 2023 from $20.07 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.3% during (2018-2023) driven by the affordable care and shorter waiting periods offered by urgent care centers, growing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population, and strategic developments between urgent care providers and hospitals.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Urgent Care Center Market by Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Trauma/Injury Treatment, Physical Examination, Immunization & Vaccination), Ownership (Corporate Owned, Physician Owned, Hospital Owned), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1417630-urgent-care-center-market-by-service-acute-illness-treatment-trauma-injury-treatment-physical-examination-immunization-vaccination-ownership-corporate-owned-physician-owned-hospital-owned-and-region-g-st-to-2023.html.

The major players in the urgent care center market include Concentra (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US), NextCare Holdings (US), and FastMed Urgent Care (US). Other players involved in this market are CityMD (US), CareNow Urgent Care (US), GoHealth Urgent Care (US), HCA Healthcare UK (UK), Columbia Asia Hospitals (India), International SOS (China), and St. Joseph's Health Care London (Canada).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the urgent care center market in 2018, followed by Europe. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Factors such as the growing geriatric population in the region, the affordability and promptness of urgent care services, and the inception of specialty urgent care, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Urgent Care Center Market by Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Trauma/Injury Treatment, Physical Examination, Immunization & Vaccination), Ownership (Corporate Owned, Physician Owned, Hospital Owned), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1417630.

On the basis of services, the urgent care center market is broadly segmented into acute illness treatment, trauma/injury treatment, physical examinations, immunization & vaccination, and other services (diagnostics, telemedicine, travel, & occupational medicine). The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share. The report covers comprehensive information on the service portfolios offered by the top players in the global urgent care center market. The report analyzes the global urgent care center market by service, ownership, and region.

Based on services, the Urgent Care Center Market is segmented into acute illness treatment, trauma/injury treatment, physical examinations, immunization & vaccination, and other services. The trauma/injury treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising number of unintentional, minor injuries and the increasing preference for affordable and immediately available healthcare services.

By ownership, the corporate-owned urgent care centers are expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The report provide exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global urgent care center market and in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, services, and capabilities of urgent care center equipment of leading players in the global market.

Order a copy of "Urgent Care Center Market by Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Trauma/Injury Treatment, Physical Examination, Immunization & Vaccination), Ownership (Corporate Owned, Physician Owned, Hospital Owned), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1417630.

The report analyzes the urgent care center market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as services, ownership, and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key strategies adopted by them to remain competitive in the market.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Designation: C-level - 31%, Director Level - 19%, Others - 50%

By Region: North America - 46%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 18%, RoW - 11%

Another research titled Medical Bed Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the global medical beds market is projected to reach $3.41 billion by 2022 from $2.59 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical beds market in 2017. The electric beds segment is expected to dominate the medical beds market in 2017. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for medical beds. Companies such as Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (U.S.) have been profiled in this 145 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=999378.

Explore more reports on Medical Devices Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml